Everton make new contract offer to Calvert-Lewin

Everton are pushing hard for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to agree on a new contract.
The England striker is now inside the final year of his current deal.
As a result, the Toffees are intensifying contract talks with the striker.
Everton is said to have made the 27-year-old attacker a concrete offer to extend his contract.
However, Calvert-Lewin is also attracting interest from competitors, with Newcastle United among those interested in the England international (11 caps).
Calvert-Lewin is said to have not yet made a final decision.