Everton make new contract offer to Calvert-Lewin

Everton are pushing hard for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to agree on a new contract.

The England striker is now inside the final year of his current deal.

As a result, the Toffees are intensifying contract talks with the striker.

Everton is said to have made the 27-year-old attacker a concrete offer to extend his contract.

However, Calvert-Lewin is also attracting interest from competitors, with Newcastle United among those interested in the England international (11 caps).

Calvert-Lewin is said to have not yet made a final decision.

