Everton make late market move for Chelsea midfielder Chukwuemeka

Everton are moving for Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

The youngster has been made available by Chelsea this month, with enquiries being received from AC Milan and Bologna.

However, Chukwuemeka could be offered the chance to remain in England, with Everton keen.

L'Equipe's Loic Tanzi is reporting Everton see the Chelsea midfielder as a replacement for Orel Mangala.

It emerged this week that Mangala is out for the season with a knee injury.

Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra is also on Everton's radar in the final days of the winter market.