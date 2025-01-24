Everton set for talks with free agent Willian

Former Chelsea winger Willian has flown into London in hopes of securing a free move back to the Premier League.

After leaving Olympiacos last month, he is currently unattached and looking for new opportunities.

According to Football Insider, several top-flight clubs are interested in the Brazilian, with Everton among the potential suitors.

Willian's return to the Premier League would mark a significant u-turn for the 36-year-old, who has had a successful career in England but left in the off-season.

His experience and skill set make him an attractive option for clubs looking to strengthen their squads.