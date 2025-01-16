Everton loanee Broja suffers fresh injury setback

Everton striker Armando Broja has suffered a cruel blow to potentially end yet another season.

The on loan Chelsea frontman suffered an ankle ligament injury that will sideline him for three months.

New manager David Moyes admitted that Broja’s season was on the line and he may even go back to Chelsea.

"We think he's going to be out for somewhere between 10-12 weeks," Moyes stated after a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa.

"It's his ankle ligaments. It'll probably mean there's a possibility that he will have to go back to Chelsea."

Broja had been working his way back to full sharpness and making more of an impact for the Toffees before this setback.