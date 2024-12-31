Broja on Everton's poor form: We're definitely going to bounce back in New Year

Broja on Everton's poor form: We're definitely going to bounce back in the new year

Everton forward Armando Broja says the club will bounce back in the New Year after Sunday's 2-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest .

Goals from Chris Wood and Morgan Gibbs-White meant the Toffees now have just one win in their last five games and sit just two points away from the relegation zone. Speaking to evertontv, Broja revealed that he remains optimistic and believes Everton will come back stronger in 2025.

“We could have, and we should have, done more for ourselves, and we need to bounce back as quick as we can.

“We've had a few good results on the bounce against top opposition, and obviously they're flying high in the Premier League. They've done well; they've mastered the game they're playing and like I said, it wasn't our day, but we need to bounce back.

“Ultimately the most important thing is to win the game and that's what the aim is for everyone. We couldn't do it today but we're definitely going to bounce back and hopefully do it straight away in the new year.”

Everton are preparing for a trip to Bournemouth in the New Year, a game Broja says is a must-win if the club wants to revive their current campaign.

"We've just got to make sure we bring it as a team, we train and work hard and we have the right things in front of us to achieve, to move on forward and to win the game, which is the most important thing.

“It's always about winning and getting three points. We know they're having a good season, but we know we can cause problems of our own, so we're going to go there and give our all, and hopefully we can start the new year off with a win.”