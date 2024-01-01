Everton line up bid for Leeds winger Gnonto

Tribal Football
Action Plus
Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto is the subject of serious transfer interest this summer.

The attacker is wanted by Premier League side Everton, who are hoping to bolster their options on the wings.Per The Mirror, Everton have not been deterred by a previous failed attempt to sign Gnonto.

They did try to bring him in from the Yorkshire club a year ago, but were rebuffed.

Now that Leeds have failed to gain promotion to the Premier League, they do have to sell players.

Everton’s financial situation has improved, as they are set to confirm new ownership in the coming weeks.

