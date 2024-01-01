Everton boss Dyche 'pleased' with Harrison return

Everton boss Sean Dyche is delighted with the return of Jack Harrison.

The Leeds United winger has extended his loan into the new season.

Dyche told the club's website: “We’re pleased Jack will be returning to our squad and look forward to working with him again.

“He made an important contribution to the progress we made last term, both in terms of our attacking output and the defensive steel throughout the team, while his work ethic and willingness to put in the hard yards matches what we expect from our players.”

Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, added: “Bringing Jack back to Everton was one of our priorities this summer so it is a boost to have been able to agree his season-long loan early in the transfer window.

“You saw last season the qualities he brings to our team and the role he played in the strides we made under Sean and his coaching staff.

“Jack was eager to return to Everton, which speaks volumes about how much he enjoys being part of this club, and we are looking forward to him helping us to progress in the season ahead.”