Leeds and Everton settle Harrison deal

Everton are closing in on the signature of winger Jack Harrison on loan from Leeds United.

The 27-year-old was eager to come back to the Goodison Park club after a successful last campaign.

Advertisement Advertisement

Harrison was a near ever present for manager Sean Dyche as the team avoided relegation, despite two points penalties.

Per The Mirror, he is set to sign on the dotted line in the coming days after a medical.

Leeds are still finalizing the last terms of the deal, which may include an option or obligation to buy.

The Elland Road club are happy to let Harrison stay away, even if it means missing out on a fee this summer.