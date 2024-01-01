Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Leeds and Everton settle Harrison deal

Leeds and Everton settle Harrison deal
Leeds and Everton settle Harrison deal
Leeds and Everton settle Harrison dealAction Plus
Everton are closing in on the signature of winger Jack Harrison on loan from Leeds United.

The 27-year-old was eager to come back to the Goodison Park club after a successful last campaign.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Harrison was a near ever present for manager Sean Dyche as the team avoided relegation, despite two points penalties.

Per The Mirror, he is set to sign on the dotted line in the coming days after a medical.

Leeds are still finalizing the last terms of the deal, which may include an option or obligation to buy.

The Elland Road club are happy to let Harrison stay away, even if it means missing out on a fee this summer.

Mentions
Premier LeagueHarrison JackLeedsEvertonChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Leeds make Everton call for Harrison
Ex-Hull boss Bruce can see Greaves joining Everton
Everton, Bournemouth eyeing Roma youngster Bove