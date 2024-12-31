Everton legend calls Maupay a "failure" after disrespectful social media post

Everton loanee Neal Maupay has been accused of disrespecting the club this week.

The striker has been controversial for his comments on social media about the Toffees.

Advertisement Advertisement

The likes of Don Hutchison and Peter Reid were left fuming after Maupay, who is on loan at Marseille, posted on social media.

He wrote on X: “Whenever I’m having a bad day I just check the Everton score and smile.”

Hutchinson said in response: “Obviously Everton are living rent-free in his head.

“Take heart Everton fans knowing that every night he is thinking of how much of a failure and he couldn’t handle or cope playing for such a great club.”

Blues legend Peter Reid chimed in: “TBF (to be fair) what a player… and I smile.”

Lee Trundle, the former City Swansea striker and Everton supporter added: “You played for the club mate, have a bit of respect as an ex player. Speaking like that (you are) part of the problem.”