Fulham in Bayern Munich talks to re-sign Palhinha

Paul Vegas
Fulham are exploring the prospect of re-signing Joao Palhinha.

The Portugal midfielder moved to Bayern Munich a year ago from the Cottagers for £48m.

Now the Daily Mail says Fulham are in talks with Bayern about bringing back Palhinha on-loan for the new season.

The Portugal international has managed just seven starts for Bayern and is open to departing this summer.

Fulham hope to strike a deal as 13 senior players are leaving over the close-season.

