Fulham face competition in race to sign PSV star Ricardo Pepi

Fulham reportedly face a major battle in the race to sign PSV striker Ricardo Pepi this summer with several European giants interested.

Fabrizio Romano reported earlier in the week that Fulham are looking at the 22-year-old as a potential new striker this summer.

Pepi was on fire before his season was abruptly ended by a knee injury, scoring 11 goals in his 18 games across all competitions for the Dutch giants.

Now, according to journalist Ekrem Konur, Juventus and Real Betis have both registered an interest in the striker.

It’s understood the PSV have no intention of letting him go for cheap with his current deal now set to expire until 2030.