Everton "in advanced talks" over new deal for defender Branthwaite

Everton are in talks with Jarrad Branthwaite over a new contract that will keep him at the club for the long term.

Chelsea, Man United, Liverpool and Tottenham have all been linked with a move for the England international who has two years remaining on his current deal. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the club are in talks with the defender as the Toffees try to dissuade other clubs from making an approach.

“Everton are in advanced talks over new deal for Jarrad Branthwaite. Improved salary and longer deal on the table.”

If Branthwaite leaves, he would likely have an asking price of around £70m, as previously reported by the Daily Mail which is a huge fee for a player who has suffered numerous injuries over the past few seasons. Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is said to be very interested in Branthwaite ahead of the new season and if he cannot agree a new deal he may be wearing blue next season but for a rival side instead.

Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate also rejected contract talks this week due to the club not offering the wages he feels are appropriate. The Premier League champions may be forced to sell the Frenchman before his contract expires next season which may force manager Arne Slot to search the transfer market for prospects such as Branthwaite before the season begins.