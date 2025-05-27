Everton holding talks with Flamengo over Alcaraz stay

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Everton have confirmed they're in talks with Charly Alcaraz over a permanent transfer.

The Argentine, on-loan from Flamengo, struck the winner at Newcastle on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.

Alcaraz's loan will expire at the end of next month, but Everton have announced  it is “continuing discussions” over his future at Bramley-Moore.

Everton can sign Alcaraz for a fee of €18m, though the club's statement suggests they're aiming to talk down Fla's asking price.

With Everton, Alcaraz made 17 appearances, scoring twice.

