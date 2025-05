Academy director Gareth Prosser is leaving Everton.

Prosser is departing for "new challenges", leaving Everton needing to find a replacement this summer.

He joined Everton in 2022 to oversee all academy teams after spending six years with Wolves.

Everton have stated the search for a replacement has now been launched.

Prosser, meanwhile, is expected to move abroad and remain in football.