Benfica midfielder Luis wanted by Prem trio

Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis is being linked to a host of Premier League clubs.

The impressive talent is the subject of serious transfer interest from Everton, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest.

Forest have already made several big signings this summer, but are not slowing down.

Meanwhile, the Foxes are hoping to boost their squad after promotion back to the Premier League.

According to Jornal de Notícias, Everton and the other two clubs can buy Luis for a reasonable fee.

He is up for sale with a price tag of €30m, which is within range for all three clubs.