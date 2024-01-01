Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Benfica midfielder Luis wanted by Prem trio

Benfica midfielder Luis wanted by Prem trio
Benfica midfielder Luis wanted by Prem trio
Benfica midfielder Luis wanted by Prem trioAction Plus
Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis is being linked to a host of Premier League clubs.

The impressive talent is the subject of serious transfer interest from Everton, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Forest have already made several big signings this summer, but are not slowing down.

Meanwhile, the Foxes are hoping to boost their squad after promotion back to the Premier League.

According to Jornal de Notícias, Everton and the other two clubs can buy Luis for a reasonable fee.

He is up for sale with a price tag of €30m, which is within range for all three clubs.

Mentions
Premier LeagueFlorentino LuisBenficaNottinghamEvertonLeicesterFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Lyon pushing Everton, West Ham to up O'Brien offer
Tavares makes clear his Arsenal plans
Leicester, Everton interested in Reims midfielder Richardson