DONE DEAL: Everton announce Alcaraz signing

Everton have announced the permanent signing of Charly Alcaraz.

The Argentine midfielder joined Everton in January on-loan from Flamengo.

Advertisement Advertisement

Alcaraz originally signed for Fla last summer from Southampton.

Everton have declared today they will sign Alcaraz outright this summer for an undisclosed fee. It is understood the Blues will pay around £11m for the midfielder.

Alcaraz will sign a contract to 2027 with the Toffees.

Last season, Alcaraz scored two goals and made three assists in 16 appearances.