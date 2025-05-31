Barcelona rush to beat Premier League sides to Joan Garcia deal

Barcelona have reportedly stolen a march on Man City and Arsenal in the race to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia this summer.

The 24-year-old has admitted he is open to leaving Espanyol this summer after a stellar La Liga campaign, earning the interest of clubs across the continent.

Arsenal and Man City have been heavily linked with Garcia, but Barcelona now look set to secure the shot stopper’s services.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have been pushing to get a deal done and talks over a long-term deal are ‘advanced.’

Barcelona are looking for a successor to Marc-Andre ter Stegen and the deal to bring Garcia will likely cost €25 million due to the release clause in his contract.