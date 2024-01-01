Everton expect Man Utd to try again for Branthwaite

Tribal Football
Premier League side Everton are bracing themselves for continued interest in Jarrad Branthwaite.

The stylish defender is highly sought after by top clubs such as Manchester United.

While Branthwaite’s stock has fallen slightly after the club’s poor start to the season, he will still command a mega fee if he goes in the winter or next summer.

According to the latest reports from The Manchester Evening News, United still want to sign another defender in a year’s time.

They have secured Matthijs De Ligt and Leny Yoro this summer, but will likely lose Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in a year’s time.

Branthwaite is young, English, two-footed, and very accomplished on the ball for a defender.

