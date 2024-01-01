Everton due to announce Friedkin development

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri could be poised to light the blue touchpaper on the club’s takeover.

The businessman is ready to sell his more than 90 percent stake in the club to Dan Friedkin.

While there are some concerns about Friedkin owning both Roma and Everton, the fans are enthusiastic about this news.

Per The Sun, the American is set to go into a period of exclusivity, where he can buy up shares.

That announcement may come in the next few hours, as it will give the billionaire time to get due diligence done on his funds.

Friedkin, worth £4.8 billion, has beaten off bids from other parties to get the job.

There was serious interest from Vici Private Finance to secure the Goodison Park club.