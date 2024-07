Young reveals new Everton deal on track

Ashley Young has declared a new contract is close to being settled with Everton.

The veteran fullback is off contract at the end of the month.

However, Young has revealed he's close to putting pen to paper on a new 12 month contract.

He told talkSPORT: "We are close to a solution.

"There were talks over the summer. Now it's just a matter of sorting out the details and I will sign the contract."