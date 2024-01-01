Tribal Football
Most Read
Manuel Ugarte, Mendes & Man Utd: The (potential) Ten Hag signing Premier League made
Man Utd prepare offer for Brighton striker Ferguson
Man Utd boss Ten Hag makes clear Casemiro plans
Fiorentina coach Palladino lays out De Gea, Amrabat plans

Everton dismiss claims of fresh points deduction

Everton dismiss claims of fresh points deduction
Everton dismiss claims of fresh points deduction
Everton dismiss claims of fresh points deductionAction Plus
Everton is of no doubt that they will be able to defend themselves against the Premier League this season.

The Toffees are still in a financially difficult position, as no takeover has taken place over the past few months.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Goodison Park club, who avoided relegation despite two points penalties, may face similar issues this time around as well.

Per the Liverpool Echo, there is a genuine belief at the club that the threat of further points deductions is not present.

There is a belief that they have complied with PSR for the coming 12 months due to selling players.

Everton are hoping to have the club sold to a new owner in the coming months.

Mentions
Premier LeagueEverton
Related Articles
Dyche happy with Everton draw against Roma
Palace director Textor makes new offer for Everton
DONE DEAL: Port Vale land ex-Everton fullback John