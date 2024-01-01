Everton dismiss claims of fresh points deduction

Everton is of no doubt that they will be able to defend themselves against the Premier League this season.

The Toffees are still in a financially difficult position, as no takeover has taken place over the past few months.

The Goodison Park club, who avoided relegation despite two points penalties, may face similar issues this time around as well.

Per the Liverpool Echo, there is a genuine belief at the club that the threat of further points deductions is not present.

There is a belief that they have complied with PSR for the coming 12 months due to selling players.

Everton are hoping to have the club sold to a new owner in the coming months.