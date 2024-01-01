DONE DEAL: Port Vale land ex-Everton fullback John

Port Vale have snapped up released Everton fullback Kyle John.

John has penned a one-year deal with Port Vale after arriving in a free transfer.

Port Vale boss Darren Moore said: “I am delighted to welcome Kyle into our squad officially as we enter the 2024/25 season.

“He has been with us for a few weeks now where we have been able to have a good look at him both in training and in competitive games. He is energetic, he is combative and possesses good quality on the ball.

“Kyle has been keen to soak up all of the knowledge and experience from the experienced pros and staff around him ever since he’s been in the door and we are all really looking forward to continuing to work with him throughout next year.”