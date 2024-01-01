Dyche happy with Everton draw against Roma

Everton boss Sean Dyche was happy with Saturday's draw with Roma.

Lorenzo Pellegrini had Roma ahead before Dominic Calvert-Lewin's equaliser as the preseason friendly finished 1-1.

“I’m pleased, we wanted this game because they’re a good outfit, so it was a real, competitive situation,” Dyche told evertontv. “The first half was a little bit slow, as you’d expect. It can be like that at times in pre-season. The second half, I thought, was good.

“A lot of the habits were on show. A soft goal from our standards, but other than that, I thought it was a decent performance and there were good signs from players who are new to the Club, as well."

On an injury to Seamus Coleman, he added: “Unfortunately, it looks like he’s nicked his calf.

“We’re not sure at the moment how serious that is, but I don’t think it’s too serious – the way he came off – but we’ll just have to hope for the best.”