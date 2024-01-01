Palace director Textor makes new offer for Everton

Tribal Football
IT'S DONE? Marseille offer ACCEPTED by Arsenal for Nketiah
Man Utd holding talks with Burnley star
Man Utd circling former Atletico Madrid defender this summer
Barcelona veteran Gundogan jets to Turkey; but Fenerbahce talks...?

Action Plus
Crystal Palace director John Textor has made a new bid for Everton.

The Guardian says Textor has made a new offer to become the majority shareholder of the Toffees, which are still looking for a new owner after the collapse of talks with the Friedkin group.

Textor's offer would be essentially the same as the first, submitted in June, but given the urgency of the situation, the OL boss is confident of success this time. 

However, Textor will have to sell his shares held in Crystal Palace (45%) in order to carry out the operation.

In recent weeks, the American has also spoken with another Premier League club and one from the Championship.

Premier LeagueEvertonCrystal Palace
