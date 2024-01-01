Palace director Textor makes new offer for Everton

Crystal Palace director John Textor has made a new bid for Everton.

The Guardian says Textor has made a new offer to become the majority shareholder of the Toffees, which are still looking for a new owner after the collapse of talks with the Friedkin group.

Textor's offer would be essentially the same as the first, submitted in June, but given the urgency of the situation, the OL boss is confident of success this time.

However, Textor will have to sell his shares held in Crystal Palace (45%) in order to carry out the operation.

In recent weeks, the American has also spoken with another Premier League club and one from the Championship.