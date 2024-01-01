Newcastle in advanced talks for Everton striker Calvert-Lewin

Newcastle United are in advanced talks for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Telegraph says Newcastle chiefs are convinced a deal is close to being struck.

Calvert-Lewin, 27, is ready to approve the move as he is keen on making the switch to St James' Park.

With a deal to 2025, Everton are also ready to sell, knowing a big sale will ease the financial pressure they're currently under.

The move is expected to see Callum Wilson depart later in the summer window.