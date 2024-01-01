Everton defender Tarkowski: Southgate England exit fresh chance for me

Tribal Football
Everton defender James Tarkowski hopes for a fresh chance with England.

Tarkowski can see a new opportunity with Gareth Southgate's departure.

He told BBC Sport: "In the past few years, I have accepted I wasn't going to get close to it   because the manager had ideas about other players rather than me.

"But now the manager is changing, who knows? I feel like I am in my prime years to play football so we will see what comes ahead."

The centre-back added: "I could never have expected anything that has happened here. There have been difficult times but I have loved playing for the football club.

"The fans are incredible and I am excited about what the next couple of years hold. It has been tough but I have enjoyed the high moments."

