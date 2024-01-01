Everton boss Dyche pleased with Sligo Rovers hit-out as Chermiti shines

Everton boss Sean Dyche was happy with their 3-3 draw at Sligo Rovers in their preseason opener.

The match marked a return to his former club for Blues captain Seamus Coleman.

Youssef Chermiti scored twice for Everton to pull Sligo back from being 3-1 ahead.

“I was really pleased because with these games it's always awkward with scorelines but, at the end of the day, the lads did 13.5km yesterday, which is a big day – trust me,” Dyche told evertontv. “They've had some really hard running so we expected them to not be totally sharp and obviously it's our first one.

“Overall, I was pleased with their commitment to it, their energy and the chances we created. We've got to score them, we know that from last season, but there was lots on show today. And thanks to Sligo as well for putting on a great game, a great atmosphere and there were loads of Evertonians here.

“It’s been an excellent week. They way we’ve been treated by the Irish people has been terrific. The people in Sligo and the club have been fantastic to get this game on for us.

“It’s fantastic for Shay (Coleman) from his distance past now. In the week he had an event and it’s been good for him and good for us.”

Dyche added: “We’re not over the brow with the hard work. It will come down as pre-season goes on.

“We’ve got another big week coming up and then it will start edging down, going more tactical, more individual, more technical. They’ve put a real shift in this week and I can’t fault them because there’s been a lot of work done, particularly yesterday. We did that for a reason, we knew this would be a top-up at the end of the week to get some game-time. We knew they’d come into this game quite fatigued. That was expected.”