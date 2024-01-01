Everton boss Dyche upbeat on Alli return

Everton boss Sean Dyche has hinted he expects to hand Dele Alli preseason action.

Dyche was delivering an update on his injured players after yesterday's 3-3 draw with Sligo Rovers, including Alli. Everton and Tottenham thrashed out a deal this week which has seen Alli remaining at Goodison Park.

“He (James Tarkowski) has got a minor niggle at this stage and we have to be careful," said Dyche.

"We’ve got some other players we’re just being a bit careful with – they’re okay, just a few niggles that we’re going to monitor but nothing too serious. We’re hopeful with Tarky, hopefully it’s nothing.

“Jarrad (Branthwaite) is making good progress as are Patto (Nathan Patterson) and Dele so we’ll see how those guys go. At this stage it’s nothing too serious so we’re thankful for that.”