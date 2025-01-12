Everton defender Keane sorry over Dyche sacking

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Everton defender Michael Keane is sorry over the sacking of Sean Dyche.

Dyche was axed and replaced by David Moyes on Friday.

Keane said, He’s been brilliant for me.

“He’s been a brilliant manager, is a brilliant manager, and his staff are as well. It’s just one of those things.

“It’s football, and it doesn’t always work out. But when you look at his time here, the two years in general, he’s done a really good job.

“Last season we had deductions and ended up staying up relatively comfortably. There were a lot of good things, and he’s a great manager; it’s just unfortunate the way it’s ended.”

