Moyes' Everton in advanced talks to sign Lyon winger Nuamah

Everton are chasing a deal for Lyon star Ernest Nuamah.

Foot Mercato says Everton are in advanced talks with Lyon to sign Nuamah.

Just hours after naming David Moyes as new manager, the Blues are now close to landing a first signing for the returning Scot.

Ghana international Nuamah, 21, is eager to see the move happen.

The winger signed permanently for OL last summer after spending the previous season on-loan from RWD Molenbeek.