Everton consider matching clause for Villarreal striker Barry

Everton are ready to move for Villarreal striker Thierno Barry.

The Blues have been encouraged by talks with Barry's representatives.

Everton can ferry Barry away from Villarreal without any club contact thanks to the €40m buyout clause in the player's deal.

Patrick Boyland of the Athletic states Everton are now readying a move for the young forward.

VfB Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade is also being discussed at Finch Farm.