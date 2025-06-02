Kroos key as Real Madrid consider Stuttgart midfielder Stiller

Toni Kroos has recommended Angelo Stiller to Real Madrid.

The VfB Stuttgart midfielder has just come off a superb season in Germany.

Advertisement Advertisement

And with Europe's biggest clubs interested in Stiller, Kroos has urged former club Real Madrid to take a closer look, says AS.

No formal move has been made, but Stiller is now being discussed at Real Madrid. Both Kroos and Stiller share Volker Struth as an agent.

Stiller's deal runs to 2026 and carries a €36m buyout clause. VfB would prefer to sell for €50m and can write out the clause by paying Stiller €2m.