Everton veteran Young on playing against son in FA Cup: It tops everything in my career

Everton's Young on playing against his son: It tops everything I've done in my career

Everton defender Ashley Young says playing against his son at Peterborough in the FA Cup this weekend would top everything he has achieved in his career so far.

Everton host Peterborough in the FA Cup third round tonight in a clash that will see Young face his son Tyler Young.

Speaking to Evertonfc.com, Young revealed how much it would mean to him, especially at Goodison Park.

“I've said it for numerous amount of years that if there was a possibility that we was able to play with each other or play against each other, it tops everything I've done in my career. Hopefully, come game day we're able to get on the same pitch. I've said it since the draw came out – it would be a goosebumps moment for me.

“It'd be fantastic. Obviously, with it being the last season at Goodison Park as well, the history of the ground it comes with, just everything surrounding it is a bit surreal. It's going to be incredible if it happens and hopefully, fingers crossed, it does. I have to say it'll be a massive moment for Tyler as well. He's just starting out in his career, so for him to be able to showcase his talents in a fantastic stadium in front of a sell-out crowd – the most fans he will have played in front of – would be fantastic.”

The pair were asked if they would go easy on each other if they went head-to-head, Tyler replied:

“No! I wouldn't even think about him being my dad. He's just another opponent on the pitch who I can try to beat.”

Young also ruled out going easy on his son.

“Definitely not. I don't even need to add anything to that answer! That just wouldn't happen. As Tyler said there, of course, it'd be making history as father and son, but as soon as the game comes, as soon as the whistle blows, it's just another opponent, another enemy and we'll be both be looking to go out and win the game.”

Finally, Young stated that if the opportunity came it would mean so much to him and his family even if the majority of them would be rooting for Tyler.

“To be honest, I think they'll be rooting for Tyler! No, it's going to be amazing for my wife and other children, immediate family, everybody. Tyler and I have both had big games to focus on in recent weeks so that's where our concentration has been, but, obviously, it's here now so it's being talked about more and more. It's just a fantastic moment for the family, fingers crossed it happens.”