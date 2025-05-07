Liverpool eye SHOCK move for Man City legend Kevin de Bruyne

Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a shock move for departing Man City legend Kevin de Bruyne this summer.

The 33-year-old is set to leave Man City once his contract with the club he’s spent the past ten years with expires in the summer.

De Bruyne has since been linked with moves to clubs in the MLS, Saudi Arabia, mainland Europe and the Premier League.

Now, according to Italian outlet Di Marzio, Liverpool have been in touch with the attacking midfielder over a move to Anfield.

Napoli are also interested in De Bruyne with Antonio Conte keen on adding to his side who currently lead the race for the Serie A title.

The Belgian is understood to prefer to stay in Europe and has refused to rule out any club, recently saying: “I'm open for anything. I'm looking at sporting, family — everything together — what makes the most sense for me and my family.”