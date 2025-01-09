Torino and Everton haggle over Beto fee; terms tabled

Torino and Everton are this week haggling over a fee for Beto.

The Everton centre-forward is a priority target for Toro this month.

Tuttosport says talks have centred over a loan-to-buy arrangement, though the terms discussed have the two clubs still far apart.

Toro are willing to put on the table an offer of €14m in total: €3m immediately for the loan and another 11 linked to conditions such as Serie A safety, a certain number of appearances and goals by the player.

Everton, however, are asking for much more: €5m immediately and an obligation to buy set at €20m, figures that at the moment make an agreement difficult.