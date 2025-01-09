Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale
Man Utd set to benefit from Greenwood sell-on clause at Marseille
Man Utd's Mainoo wants massive pay-rise to stay
Valverde convinced of Athletic Bilbao chances against Barcelona in Supercopa

Torino and Everton haggle over Beto fee; terms tabled

Paul Vegas
Torino and Everton haggle over Beto fee; terms tabled
Torino and Everton haggle over Beto fee; terms tabledAction Plus
Torino and Everton are this week haggling over a fee for Beto.

The Everton centre-forward is a priority target for Toro this month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tuttosport says talks have centred over a loan-to-buy arrangement, though the terms discussed have the two clubs still far apart.

Toro are willing to put on the table an offer of €14m in total: €3m immediately for the loan and another 11 linked to conditions such as Serie A safety, a certain number of appearances and goals by the player.

Everton, however, are asking for much more: €5m immediately and an obligation to buy set at €20m, figures that at the moment make an agreement difficult.

Mentions
Serie APremier LeagueEvertonTorinoBetoFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Conte demands Napoli beat Torino for Chelsea midfielder Casadei
Torino on brink of signing Chelsea midfielder Casadei
Forest pursue Atalanta outcast Godfrey