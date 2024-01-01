Tribal Football
Everton closer to Napoli agreement for Lindstrom

Everton may be closer to solving one of the key issues in manager Sean Dyche’s squad.

Per The Athletic, the Premier League giants are set to make a loan move for a Danish international.

Jesper Lindstrom could solve the club’s issues on the wings, as he closes in on a loan deal.

The 24-year-old signed for Napoli last season, impressing at Eintracht Frankfurt before then.

But he could be seen as surplus to requirements, with a loan with an option to buy on the cards.

He is seen as the alternative to Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle, who nearly moved to Everton earlier this summer.

