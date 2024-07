Everton in advanced talks with Napoli for Lindstrom

Everton are in advanced talks with Napoli over Jesper Lindstrom.

The Denmark winger is a step away from moving to Goodison Park.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Everton will take Lindstrom on-loan for the season with an option to buy.

The price is set at the same €25m that Napoli paid Eintracht Frankfurt for Lindstrom a year ago.

For his part, Lindstrom is happy to make the move to Merseyside.