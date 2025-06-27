Everton captain Coleman extends Everton stay to 17th season with new contract

Everton club captain Seamus Coleman has signed a one-year contract this week, which will extend his stay at the club into a 17th season.

The club captain’s current contract was due to expire last week but he has now put pen to paper on a new deal that could see him captain them in their first game at their new home at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Speaking on the new deal, Coleman expressed his love for the club which has been his home since January 2009.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I love Everton so to continue playing for this special club means everything to me and my family.

"Like every one of our passionate fans, I've lived and breathed what has been a difficult past few years for the club and have put my heart and soul into doing all I can to help us get through it.

"Thanks to the hard work of many people, we've been able to get into our magnificent new stadium and pave the way for a brighter future under ambitious new owners, which I want to be part of," said Coleman

"After a disappointing time with injuries last season, my focus will be on working hard, spending as much time on the pitch as possible, and helping Everton any way I can."

On the new contract for his captain, Moyes expressed what Coleman means to the side and how he bring so much more than footballing ability after gaining so much experience over his long lived career.

“Seamus is more than just a player at Everton. He offers so many different qualities.

“His leadership, his professionalism and his humanity are second to none. He’s helped carry the Club through some difficult periods in the past few years and his influence in the dressing room has been key to that.

“He's had to deal with some really difficult injuries, too, but he has done that and still been able to help inspire inside the dressing room at the same time.

“This could be a period of real change at the Club and I want somebody who can help deliver the messages of what it means to be an Everton footballer. Seamus has always done that and I know he will continue to do so as we move into a new era.”