Everton manager Moyes honoured with OBE

Everton manager David Moyes has been honoured with an OBE.

Moyes has been appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by the Prince of Wales.

The Scot led West Ham to a first ever European trophy when winning the Europa Conference League in 2023. He also guided Everton away from relegation upon his return to the club last season.

"I went back, we checked, and I've got to say it was a big moment for both me and my wife. It was emotional," Moyes said.

"Bringing a trophy to West Ham, I think was huge, and I've been really fortunate that I've been able to manage and stay in the game for a long time," he added.