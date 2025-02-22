Everton boss Moyes: Why I've not visited new stadium

Everton boss David Moyes has explained why he's not yet visited the club's new stadium.

Moyes skipped the test game this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I’m not going until we're safe," he said. “Charlie (Adam) was down at the game. Charlie was down and said it was great.

“He said a lot of things but overall, you know, I think all good.”

On Adam, who is now Everton's set-piece coach, Moyes said: “Yeah, we're working. Charlie's picking up the bits of it as well.

“I've got a lot of thoughts and ideas with it, and I want to help him. And we're sort of still training him up, if you want to put it that way, into what we think he might be.

“I want him to take it on in time. The bigger problem we've got at the moment is we've probably not got our deliverers at the moment of the ball.

“So we've not got Dwight (McNeil), for example, who's a huge deliverer, a really good deliverer. So it makes a big difference to how you practice, what you want to do.

“But our plan is to try and get more goals from set pieces. It's a big part of the game now, and we've got some big lads.

“We need to try and improve. So we're working on it, we've still got a lot to do.”