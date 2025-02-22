Tribal Football
Most Read
Former Man Utd midfielder Pogba posts cryptic message about his future
Casemiro names the 4 players who will replace Messi and Ronaldo including Mbappe
Man City boss Guardiola names four teams capable of winning Champions League
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE RND 16 DRAW: Real Madrid face Atletico; Liverpool meet PSG

Everton boss Moyes: Our job remains staying up

Paul Vegas
Everton boss Moyes: Our job remains staying up
Everton boss Moyes: Our job remains staying upAction Plus
Everton boss David Moyes insists their target remains staying up, despite a recent run of impressive results.

Moyes made the admission in today's match programme notes for the early kickoff against Manchester United.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Scot wrote: "Welcome back to Goodison Park for today’s early Premier League kick-off.

"Including today, we now have only six games left at this wonderful old ground and, just like last week, we face another big opponent.

"Last Wednesday we found ourselves in the final Merseyside derby of the Goodison era and I have to say it was an incredibly memorable night.

"The only thing which might have made it better was us getting three points from the match.

"The players put in huge levels of effort to give us every chance of winning the game and all credit to them for keeping it going right to the very end. Our performance, the never-say-die-spirit and the support from the stands was nothing short of magnificent.

"We all left happy we had scored late on to get a deserved point from the game.

"As a result, we travelled down to Crystal Palace a few days later a little concerned at the physical and emotional impact the night might have had on our players.

'So once again it was great to come away from Selhurst Park with three enormously valuable points.

'It was a great effort and once again I want to say a huge thank you to our magnificent travelling support. It was great to give you something to smile about on the long journey home.

"We must not forget that our job is still to make sure we are a Premier League team next season."

Mentions
Premier LeagueEverton
Related Articles
Man Utd boss Amorim: Moyes doing better job than me
Frank discusses his tactics after 3 away wins on the bounce ahead of Leicester clash
Man Utd boss Amorim: I just want to win against Everton, I just want to win games