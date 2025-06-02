Everton boss Moyes targeting Brighton midfielder O'Reilly
Everton are interested in Brighton midfielder Matt O'Reilly.
The Denmark international moved to Brighton only a year ago from Celtic and had an injury-plagued first season in the Premier League.
However, Sky Sports says Everton are keen, where manager David Moyes is a fan.
Serie A clubs are also interested in O'Reilly, though Moyes hopes to convince him to remain in England.
Brighton will demand better than the £25m they paid for the midfielder last summer.