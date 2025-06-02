Tribal Football
Most Read
'No agreement' between Chelsea and Jadon Sancho on salary
Barcelona chiefs set terms for Man Utd attacker Rashford
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision
David Beckham disappointed with player behavior on Man United tour

Everton boss Moyes targeting Brighton midfielder O'Reilly

Paul Vegas
Everton boss Moyes targeting Brighton midfielder O'Reilly
Everton boss Moyes targeting Brighton midfielder O'ReillyAction Plus
Everton are interested in Brighton midfielder Matt O'Reilly.

The Denmark international moved to Brighton only a year ago from Celtic and had an injury-plagued first season in the Premier League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Sky Sports says Everton are keen, where manager David Moyes is a fan.

Serie A clubs are also interested in O'Reilly, though Moyes hopes to convince him to remain in England.

Brighton will demand better than the £25m they paid for the midfielder last summer.

Mentions
Premier LeagueO'Reilly NicoBrightonEvertonCelticFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal eye Joao Pedro as Benjamin Sesko alternative
Chelsea join race for Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite
Brighton jump ahead of Man Utd, Arsenal in race for Olympiakos wonderkid Kostoulas