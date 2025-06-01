Brighton jump ahead of Man Utd, Arsenal in race for Olympiakos wonderkid Kostoulas

Olympiakos wonderkid Charalampos Kostoulas is attracting major Premier League interest.

The Sun says Brighton are ahead of Manchester United and Arsenal in the race for the teen's signature.

Kostoulas, 18, scored six goals and made one assist in 21 league appearances this past this season as he helped Olympiakos to win the title.

The striker's contract runs to 2030.

Brighton have held talks with Olympiakos over a fee for Kostoulas, though they won't meet the Greeks' €40m valuation.

United and Arsenal are also in contact, but only Brighton have discussed terms so far.