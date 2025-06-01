Arsenal eye Joao Pedro as Benjamin Sesko alternative

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Brighton forward Joao Pedro should they need to look for an alternative to top target Benjamin Sesko.

Arsenal appear to have landed on Sesko, 22, as their preferred striker option with Mikel Arteta preferring him over Viktor Gyokeres.

According to The Sun, the North London club are keeping their options open, however, and are keeping tabs on Brighton forward Joao Pedro.

Brighton are understood to value the Brazilian at around £70 million following a string of impressive performances throughout 2024-25.

The 23-year-old has scored 30 goals and provided 10 assists for the South Coast since since joining from Watford back in 2023.