Tribal Football
Most Read
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision
Man United to raid Sporting for Bruno Fernandes replacement
Willem II hold off Telstar to reach relegation final
Brighton set price as Arsenal prepare Pedro move

Arsenal eye Joao Pedro as Benjamin Sesko alternative

Alex Roberts
Arsenal eye Joao Pedro as Benjamin Sesko alternative
Arsenal eye Joao Pedro as Benjamin Sesko alternativeSimon Dack / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Brighton forward Joao Pedro should they need to look for an alternative to top target Benjamin Sesko.

Arsenal appear to have landed on Sesko, 22, as their preferred striker option with Mikel Arteta preferring him over Viktor Gyokeres.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to The Sun, the North London club are keeping their options open, however, and are keeping tabs on Brighton forward Joao Pedro.

Brighton are understood to value the Brazilian at around £70 million following a string of impressive performances throughout 2024-25.

The 23-year-old has scored 30 goals and provided 10 assists for the South Coast since since joining from Watford back in 2023.

Mentions
Sesko BenjaminJoao PedroArsenalBrightonPremier LeagueFootball Transfers