Everton boss Moyes hit by double injury blow
Everton manager David Moyes faces a challenging period as midfielder Orel Mangala is out for the season.
Meanwhile, striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is sidelined for several weeks due to injuries.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mangala, 26, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Everton's 1-0 win at Brighton.
Since joining on loan from Lyon last summer, he has made 22 appearances for the club.
Calvert-Lewin, 27, sustained a hamstring injury in the same match and will also require a specialist opinion, per the BBC.
The forward, who has scored three goals this season, is expected to be out for several weeks.
With his contract expiring in six months, Calvert-Lewin has yet to sign a new deal offered since May.