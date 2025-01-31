Everton boss Moyes hit by double injury blow

Everton manager David Moyes faces a challenging period as midfielder Orel Mangala is out for the season.

Meanwhile, striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is sidelined for several weeks due to injuries.

Mangala, 26, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Everton's 1-0 win at Brighton.

Since joining on loan from Lyon last summer, he has made 22 appearances for the club.

Calvert-Lewin, 27, sustained a hamstring injury in the same match and will also require a specialist opinion, per the BBC.

The forward, who has scored three goals this season, is expected to be out for several weeks.

With his contract expiring in six months, Calvert-Lewin has yet to sign a new deal offered since May.