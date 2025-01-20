Everton centre-forward Calvert-Lewin happy with goal in victory over Tottenham

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Everton centre-forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin believes they got everything right on Sunday.

The Goodison Park club earned a big 3-2 win over Tottenham at home on Sunday.

Goals from Calvert-Lewin, Iliman Ndiaye and an Archie Gray own goal gave them all the points.

He said, "I am really pleased. It has been a tough patch for myself. I'm delighted with how we went today, we needed a win for the lads and the club.

"Everything clicked today. You go through periods where you're not hitting the back of net or getting the rub of the green. We were defensively solid and built from that.

"I have been in the Premier League a long time now so it is not my first rodeo."

