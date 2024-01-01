Everton boss Dyche: Why I'm a manager not a coach

Everton boss Sean Dyche admits he regards himself more as a manager than a head coach.

Dyche says his responsibilities includes more than the training pitch.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “This is definitely a different management job. This is management.

“You hear a lot now about the title ‘head coach’ or manager with these blurry lines but this is management. There’s no two ways about it.

“I’m not against the idea of a head coach, I’m not giving an opinion on the rights or wrongs of it but you know you hear that a lot ‘head coach’ and a head coach would literally just be coaching the team. Well, certainly from my knowledge of them bringing in a head coach – these are your players, coach the team.

“Management is here (at Everton). Management is managing a lot more than just coaching the team.

“There is a lot more going on as you well know. So this is a definite management style moment, or not ‘moment’, I’ve been here 20 months, it’s management from the first day I walked in and it still is now.”