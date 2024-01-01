Everton keeper Pickford: Not for me if Carsley deserves England job

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford says he's not the one to judge on whether Lee Carsley should be handed the senior job.

Carsley is acting as England caretaker manager and his chances of the fulltime post suffered a blow with their Nations League defeat to Greece.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I'm not the hierarchy," Everton goalkeeper Pickford said, when asked about Carsley's chances: "It's never nice for a player or staff to get beat at Wembley.

"We want to win every game we play when we put this shirt on and we didn't. So we've got to keep going, dust ourselves down. What can we do better, what can we learn from and move on and get the result on Sunday?

"You've always got to learn. You're never going to be perfect, even when you're winning games. You can learn a lot from this.

"It's about recovering well and getting ready for Sunday."