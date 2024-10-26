Tribal Football
Everton boss Dyche: We must keep hold of Calvert-Lewin
Everton boss Sean Dyche says it's crucial they keep hold of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The striker is being linked with a move away as new contract talks rumble on.

But Dyche said: “We can still make decisions on situations and I can’t see anything other than him being (at Everton) certainly until the end of his contract and then hopefully beyond. We’ll see.

“I think the bigger prize in this case is Premier League football for Everton Football Club. You know when I got in it was like, ‘you need to safeguard what we’re doing’. So that’s the number one priority.

“Along that journey and timeline we’ve had to obviously bring money in, that’s been quite apparent, spend less and bring more in. Lower the wages of course.

“But to be giving players away at any cost because you need some money, fortunately we’ve never been pushed that far and that is still the same now. We can still make decisions on situations and I can’t see anything other than him being, certainly until the end of his contract and then hopefully beyond. We’ll see.”

