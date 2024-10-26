Tribal Football
Besiktas exploring deal for Everton striker Calvert-Lewin

Paul Vegas
Besiktas exploring deal for Everton striker Calvert-Lewin
Besiktas exploring deal for Everton striker Calvert-LewinAction Plus
Besiktas is exploring a deal for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin ahead of the January market.

Fotomac says Besiktas are showing interest in signing Calvert-Lewin.

It's suggested a loan could happen in January - or a permanent transfer this summer.

Calvert-Lewin's contract with Everton expires at the end of the season, so clearing him to discuss pre-contract terms with foreign clubs on January 1.

The striker has accounted for a total of 70 goals and 19 assists in 255 competitive games for Everton.

